Bullet Urges TGMA to Reinstate Shatta Wale

RuffTown Records founder Bullet has publicly called on organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) to end Shatta Wale’s estrangement from the scheme, arguing that the dancehall artiste’s participation is essential to the energy and competitive appeal of Ghana’s biggest music awards platform.

Speaking on Okay FM on Wednesday, Bullet said the artiste’s loyal fanbase plays a measurable role in driving public interest and amplifying the competitive atmosphere of major industry events. “I think they should bring back Shatta Wale,” he said, adding that organisers should open dialogue to resolve whatever differences remain.

He framed his appeal around the broader health of the industry, arguing that rivalry and competition are necessary drivers of growth and that Shatta Wale’s involvement consistently generates the kind of engagement that benefits the entire awards ecosystem.

Shatta Wale’s relationship with the TGMA has been strained since a major incident at the 2019 edition, when a confrontation between members of his camp and that of fellow dancehall artiste Stonebwoy erupted on stage after Stonebwoy was announced winner of the Reggae and Dancehall Artiste of the Year category. The situation escalated when Stonebwoy briefly produced a firearm, causing panic in the auditorium and forcing organisers to suspend the event. Both artistes were subsequently arrested and granted bail.

The incident remains the most widely referenced controversy in the awards scheme’s history.

TGMA organisers have not responded to Bullet’s call. Industry observers say a formal reconciliation could restore competitive momentum to the scheme and re-engage a significant section of the fanbase that has disengaged in Shatta Wale’s absence.