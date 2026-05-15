Bullet Paid Ebony’s Father US$100K in Royalties

RuffTown Records Chief Executive Officer Ricky Nana Agyeman, popularly known as Bullet, has revealed that he paid $100,000 to the father of late Ghanaian musician Ebony Reigns as part of the singer’s accumulated royalties, disclosing that the amount exceeded what her original contract required.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, Bullet said the payment represented 50 percent of Ebony’s royalties, despite the singer’s contractual entitlement being 20 percent. “I recently gave Ebony’s father $100,000, which is 50% of Ebony’s royalties,” he said, adding that Starboy Kwarteng personally pushed for the higher share following his daughter’s death in 2018.

Bullet further claimed that funds set aside specifically to promote and campaign for Ebony’s music were also handed to Kwarteng at his own request. He said he accompanied the father to the bank and personally facilitated the withdrawal, funds that were originally earmarked for marketing her work rather than personal disbursement.

The music executive said he had kept the disclosures private for years despite sustained public criticism from Kwarteng over royalties, management decisions and the handling of his daughter’s legacy. The two have maintained a publicly strained relationship since the singer’s death.

Ebony Reigns, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died in a road accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway on February 8, 2018, at the age of 20. She rose to national prominence with hit songs including Sponsor, Kupe, Maame Hwɛ and Poison, and was posthumously awarded Artiste of the Year at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards. She remains one of the most celebrated female musicians in Ghana’s history.