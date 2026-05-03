Builsa North Nurses Name New Office After GRNMA Vice President

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) in the Builsa North Municipality has commissioned its new municipal office at the Sandema Hospital, naming the facility after the Association’s First Vice President, Mr Samuel Alagkora Akolgo, in recognition of his decades of service to the profession.

The office, fully equipped with a computer, printer, and administrative tools, bears the inscription: “Buluk Pride: Samuel Alagkora Akolgo GRNMA Office.” The commissioning ceremony on April 27, 2026, brought together municipal and regional leadership of the Association.

Municipal Chairman Mr Ashiley Nii Ayitey described the office as a milestone for the branch. “This office is not just a building. It represents a home for advocacy, collaboration, and progress,” he said.

Mr Akolgo, a legal practitioner and veteran anaesthetist who has served at Sandema Hospital for decades, said he was moved by the tribute. “I am overwhelmed by this honour. I was simply contributing to the development of the Association with the hope of leaving a positive mark,” he said.

The event was attended by regional executives led by Second Vice Regional Chairman Mr Moses Salifu Duut, Hajia Maria Fusieni as the Municipal Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer, and members drawn from across the Municipality.