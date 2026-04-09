British Man in Court Over Alleged Al-Shabaab Leadership in Somalia

A British man has appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court in London charged with directing the activities of the Somalia-based Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab, in a case that prosecutors say stems from a long-running counter-terrorism investigation.

Jermaine Grant, 43, of no fixed address, has been charged under the Terrorism Act 2000 with directing the activities of Al-Shabaab, as well as three counts of attending a commando training camp in Kismayu in Somalia and two counts of possessing an AK-47 assault rifle for terrorist purposes. The charges relate to the period between December 31, 2007, and January 1, 2010.

Prosecutors told the court that Grant was accused of serving as a platoon leader who participated in a number of battles and other fighting across Somalia. He appeared in the dock flanked by two police officers, confirmed his identity, but entered no pleas during the brief hearing. District Judge Nina Tempia remanded him in custody, with the case adjourned until April 16 pending approval from the Attorney General to proceed with prosecution.

Frank Ferguson, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) special crime and counter-terrorism division, said the decision to prosecute followed a thorough assessment of the available evidence. He noted that prosecutors had worked closely with the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command throughout the investigation and that there was sufficient evidence to bring the case to court in the public interest. He also reminded all parties that criminal proceedings are now active and that Grant is entitled to a fair trial.

Kris Wright, acting commander of Counter Terrorism Policing London, described the charges as serious and said the case demonstrated that investigators would always pursue anyone suspected of involvement in terrorist activity, regardless of where the alleged offences took place or how long ago they occurred.

Al-Shabaab is an Islamist armed group linked to al-Qaeda, which a 2025 United Kingdom government assessment described as a persistent threat in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, carrying out high-profile attacks that challenge government authority. The group has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks across East Africa, including the 2019 attack on Nairobi’s DusitD2 hotel complex that killed 21 people, the 2015 attack on Garissa University in Kenya that killed 147 students, and the 2013 Westgate Shopping Mall attack in Nairobi that left 67 people dead. Al-Shabaab was proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the United Kingdom in 2010.

Grant remains in custody as legal proceedings continue.

Criminal proceedings against Jermaine Grant are active. He has the right to a fair trial and has not been convicted of any offence.