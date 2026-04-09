US Embassy Abuja Suspends Visa Appointments Amid Security Evacuation

The United States Embassy in Abuja has suspended all visa appointments, a day after Washington authorised the voluntary departure of non-emergency staff from its Nigerian capital mission over what it described as a deteriorating security situation.

The embassy announced the suspension on Thursday, April 9, 2026, through its official social media account, directing affected applicants to monitor their emails for information on rescheduled dates. The mission confirmed that visa operations at the United States Consulate General in Lagos would continue as normal, and that American citizen services in Abuja would remain accessible in emergencies and by prior appointment.

On April 8, 2026, the United States Department of State authorised the voluntary departure of non-emergency government employees and their family members from the Abuja embassy due to the deteriorating security situation, noting that the embassy would remain open but with a limited capacity to provide emergency services to American citizens in Nigeria.

An updated travel advisory urged Americans to reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and civil unrest, classifying the overall Nigeria advisory at Level 3. Certain states were placed at Level 4, meaning Do Not Travel, including Borno, Jigawa, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe, and northern Adamawa States, citing terrorism, crime, and kidnapping risks. The advisory also flagged Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara States for elevated unrest, crime, and kidnapping concerns.

The Nigerian Federal Government pushed back against the assessment, describing the United States travel notice as unbalanced and calling on international partners to provide more accurate and current assessments of the country’s security environment.

The advisory also highlighted violent crimes common across Nigeria, including armed robbery, assault, carjacking, kidnapping, hostage-taking, roadside banditry, and rape, with dual-national citizens visiting the country identified as frequent targets for kidnapping for ransom.

The embassy said the security situation would be reassessed regularly in consultation with the State Department, and that the Lagos consulate would continue to provide both routine and emergency services to American nationals in Nigeria in the interim.