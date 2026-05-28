Bridging Heritage And High Fashion: Virgil Abloh Archive and OAA 2002 Host ‘The Challenge: 3% To The Future’ At Achimota School

In a landmark fusion of street-style innovation, youth creativity and Ghanaian cultural heritage, the Old Achimotan Association 2002 Year Group, in partnership with the Virgil Abloh Archive, has successfully concluded “The Challenge: 3% to the Future.”

The global initiative celebrated the enduring legacy of the late Virgil Abloh — the visionary Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton Menswear and founder of Off-White™ — while honouring his connection to his Ghanaian heritage and the wider Achimota community.

The competition invited students of Achimota School to explore creativity through the lens of Virgil Abloh’s renowned “3% Rule” — the philosophy that even a small but intentional change can transform a classic into something entirely new.

Drawing inspiration from Achimota School’s iconic “Black and White Keys” philosophy and the limited-edition Alaska Air Jordan 1 sneaker, students were challenged to create bespoke concepts that bridged Ghanaian heritage with the future of contemporary design and street-style culture.

Participants were assessed on transparency of process, harmonisation of the “Black and White Keys” philosophy and their ability to reinterpret familiar ideas through bold yet recognisable innovation.

The collaboration represents the evolution of a relationship that began in 2020 when Virgil Abloh initiated remote mentorship sessions with students of Achimota School. Since then, the partnership has continued to grow through the efforts of the OAA 2002 Year Group under the leadership of its President, Emmanuel Addo.

The competition ran from April 6 to April 13, 2026, culminating in an awards ceremony held on May 9, 2026, at the Achimota Arts School Auditorium under the theme “The Archive: Preserving the Future.”

The event brought together students, alumni, educators, creatives and members of the Achimota community for an afternoon celebrating design, innovation, identity and legacy.

Delivering the keynote address, Klortsoo Okai-Gawuga encouraged students to embrace experimentation, originality and fearless creativity while remaining grounded in identity and culture.

A distinguished architect and fashion designer, Okai-Gawuga was herself part of the first cohort mentored by Virgil Abloh in 2020, making her return as keynote speaker a powerful full-circle moment for the Achimota community.

The programme also featured presentations from the top five finalists, who showcased their concepts and creative processes before an audience of students, educators, alumni and invited guests.

The top winners of “The Challenge: 3% to the Future” were:

* 1st Position: Amaris Narwani Fagun — 1 Visual Arts 1

* 2nd Position: Maame Afia Gyemfa — 1 Arts 11

* 3rd Position: Abdul Razi Rahman — 1 Visual Arts 3

Speaking on behalf of the OAA 2002 leadership, Vice President Bernice Koranteng highlighted the importance of creating opportunities that nurture creative confidence and innovation among students. She empahsised that, “It is vital that we continue creating opportunities that nurture creative confidence and innovation among our students. This is about more than design; it is about empowering the next generation to reimagine the world.”

The event was attended by Constance Whittaker of the OAA 1977 Year Group, alongside other members of the ’77 cohort, who reaffirmed their commitment to investing in young creatives and preserving Achimota’s culture of excellence.

Significant contributions were also made by the Achimota Arts School and the Editorial Board, whose support and dedication were instrumental to the successful execution of the event.

Outstanding participants received 20 pairs of the limited-edition Virgil Abloh Alaska Air Jordan 1 sneakers, alongside apparel and merchandise including t-shirts, headbands and socks provided by Nike and Jordan Brand.

The partnership serves as a meaningful precursor to the upcoming Achimota at 100 centenary celebrations in 2027. As part of its broader commitment to the school’s future, the OAA 2002 Year Group continues to raise funds towards its legacy project — a 250-bed capacity girls’ dormitory alongside an integrated mentoring programme.

The collaboration between the Virgil Abloh Archive and the OAA 2002 Year Group reflects a shared commitment to preserving culture, nurturing creativity and empowering the next generation to imagine new possibilities through design, innovation and education.

About the Virgil Abloh™ Archive

The Virgil Abloh Archive is dedicated to preserving the work, process and philosophy of Virgil Abloh while continuing his commitment to youth education, creative experimentation and post-modern design thinking.

About OAA 2002

The Old Achimotan Association 2002 Year Group is committed to supporting Achimota School through impactful legacy projects, student development initiatives and mentorship programmes aimed at shaping future generations of leaders and creatives.