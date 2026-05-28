DOJ Opens Criminal Perjury Probe Against E. Jean Carroll

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has opened a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll, the former magazine columnist who won two civil lawsuits against President Donald Trump, to determine whether she committed perjury when she testified that no outside party was funding her legal fight against the president.

The probe, first reported by CNN and confirmed by multiple outlets, turns on a 2022 deposition in which Carroll, 82, told Trump’s then-attorney Alina Habba that no external entities were covering her legal bills. Two weeks before the trial opened, Carroll’s legal team informed the judge and Trump’s attorneys that billionaire LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman had paid some of her fees and expenses. Habba argued in court that Carroll’s team had “conspired to conceal the truth for nearly six months.”

Senior DOJ officials referred the case to federal prosecutors in Chicago, citing Hoffman’s connection to a nonprofit based in the city that contributed to the legal costs, even though Carroll’s original deposition was taken in New York. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has been formally recused from the matter, given that he previously represented Trump personally in the appeals of the Carroll verdicts. Sources say Blanche has not attended meetings or taken part in discussions on the case, with oversight falling to officials in the deputy attorney general’s office.

Carroll originally sued Trump alleging he sexually assaulted her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s and filed a second suit after he repeatedly denied the assault in 2019, claiming she fabricated the account to sell books. Juries awarded her a combined $88.3 million in damages across both cases: $5 million in the sexual abuse and defamation suit and $83.3 million in the defamation case. Trump is actively appealing both verdicts.

He has taken the $5 million judgment to the Supreme Court, which has now deferred its decision on whether to hear the appeal twelve times, most recently on Wednesday. He has pledged to mount a similar appeal against the larger defamation verdict.

Judge Lewis Kaplan, who presided at trial, ruled after Hoffman’s funding was disclosed that he saw no issue with Carroll’s credibility and barred Trump’s defense team from raising the matter before the jury. Carroll’s lawyers maintained throughout that she had never met or spoken with anyone connected to Hoffman’s nonprofit and that the funding had no bearing on the truth of her allegations.

The investigation forms part of a wider pattern under the DOJ’s current leadership, which has pursued several cases involving individuals regarded as Trump’s opponents, drawing criticism from legal observers and Democratic lawmakers over alleged politicization of the department. Carroll’s legal team declined to comment.