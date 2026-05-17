BRABUS Honors Late Founder with 1,000hp Supercar

German luxury brand BRABUS unveiled the BODO, a coachbuilt 1,000-horsepower V12 grand tourer limited to 77 units, at FuoriConcorso on Lake Como, Italy on May 16, 2026, honoring its late founder Bodo Buschmann.

Built on the platform of the Aston Martin Vanquish, the BODO wears an entirely new body crafted from high-strength carbon fiber, retaining only the panoramic roof and windows from the British original. The result is a low-slung 2+2 coupe stretching 5,062 millimetres in length and standing just 1,305 millimetres tall, its silhouette deliberately evoking the coachbuilt streamliners of the 1920s and 1930s.

The powertrain starts life as the Vanquish’s twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 but emerges from BRABUS’ Bottrop workshops substantially transformed. New turbochargers, revised cylinder heads, a revised fuel management system and a bespoke BRABUS exhaust system push output from 823 horsepower to an even 1,000hp, paired with 1,200 Nm of torque. Drive reaches the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox with an electronically controlled differential lock. The BODO reaches 100 km/h from rest in 3.0 seconds, covers the sprint to 300 km/h in 23.9 seconds and is electronically capped at 360 km/h.

Active aerodynamics keep the car stable at those velocities through a two-stage rear spoiler that pivots to a vertical air brake position above 140 km/h. Carbon ceramic brakes with six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers handle deceleration, working with specially developed Continental SportContact 7 Force tires mounted on bespoke 21-inch forged wheels.

Inside, BRABUS upholstery craftsmen hand-stitched black leather throughout the cockpit, with carbon fiber accents and Shell-pattern quilting extending across all four seats, the floor mats and the luggage liner. Every car carries a blockchain-based Digital Product Passport developed with the Aura Blockchain Consortium, logging authenticity, ownership and full specification.

“Today, we are honoring his legacy by finally bringing this dream to life,” said BRABUS chief executive Constantin Buschmann.

Bodo Buschmann co-founded BRABUS in 1977 and long envisioned building a complete car bearing the company’s name. He passed away in 2018 without seeing the project realised. Production of the BODO is capped at 77 units, a figure chosen to mark the founding year, built to individual order at a base price of one million euros before tax.