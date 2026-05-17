PUMA EEMEA unveils “Mr Afrizi”: a new content series celebrating African football culture ahead of the summer’s biggest tournament

Ahead of the upcoming global football tournament this summer, PUMA Africa has announced the launch of a new content-led campaign, “Mr Afrizi”, designed to celebrate African football culture and connect with fans across the continent and its global diaspora.

At the heart of the campaign is Mr Afrizi, a fictional character brought to life by Moroccan freestyle footballer and digital creator Chara Freestyle. Known for his expressive street football style, Chara blends technical skill with visual storytelling, rooted in both Moroccan identity and wider African cultural influences, making him a natural fit to front the series.

Positioned as PUMA Africa’s unofficial spokesperson, Mr Afrizi is inspired by the creativity, innovation and everyday stories that shape football culture across Africa. Acting as part commentator, part storyteller and part cultural insider, the character will comment on key moments in a way that feels authentic and relatable to African fans, bringing humour, insight and cultural relevance to those following the competition.

The first episode of the series has officially launched, introducing audiences to the Mr Afrizi persona and setting the tone for the campaign. Further episodes will roll out in the lead up to and during the tournament, featuring creator-led content and amplification.

The series will also spotlight PUMA’s national kits and product innovations, including designs by renowned designer Salehe Bembury.

Through “Mr Afrizi”, PUMA celebrates African football by bringing the persona to life, capturing the passion, creativity and diversity of fans across the continent and beyond.