Boy Shot by Kidnappers as Northern Ghana Syndicate Hunted

A 15-year-old boy abducted from his family home in northern Ghana was shot by his captors before being abandoned and later rescued, as police close in on what they believe is an organised kidnapping network operating in the Eastern Corridor of the Northern Region.

Issah Ali was kidnapped on the night of 23 May 2026 when armed men stormed his family’s home at Kabulya in the Nanumba South District. The attackers initially demanded to see his father, who was not present, before tying up the teenager and taking him away. Two other individuals were assaulted during the incident.

Police sources say the boy was shot in the jaw by his captors as security operatives closed in on the group. The suspects then abandoned him and fled. He was subsequently rescued and transferred under police escort to Tamale Teaching Hospital on 28 May, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Two suspects have been arrested. The first was detained after officers spotted three men at a drinking bar in Bimbila on 26 May, while a second was arrested on intelligence the following morning. Police sources say the men are believed to be part of a syndicate operating across the Eastern Corridor enclave of the Northern Region.

Officers have also received information about threats made against another Fulbe chief in the region, who has reportedly paid more than GH₵20,000 to avoid being abducted.

Police sources say similar incidents have been reported in Kpandai, Sang, and Wapuli, with community leaders and heads of families increasingly being singled out. The Northern Regional Police Command is expected to brief the public on broader security measures.

Investigations are ongoing.