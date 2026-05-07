Boris Kodjoe Plans World Cup Packages for Ghanaians

International actor and entrepreneur Boris Kodjoe met Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, in Accra on Thursday to discuss plans to roll out tailored travel packages that will help Ghanaian football fans attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The meeting, facilitated by the Black Star Experience (BSE), a national brand platform for culture, arts and tourism, was also attended by Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Chief Executive Officer of the National Sports Authority, and Wilhemina Asamoah, Chief Director of the Ministry of Sports. Rex Owusu Marfo, BSE Coordinator and Presidential Staffer, led the facilitation.

At the heart of the engagement was Kodjoe’s travel company, Full Circle Streamline Travel, which he co-founded with Chantel Foli. The firm specialises in curated group travel, sports tourism and diaspora engagement, and plans to design accessible, well-organised World Cup travel experiences aimed specifically at Ghanaian supporters looking to follow the Black Stars on the global stage.

Kodjoe also outlined ambitions for his firm to broker partnerships between Ghanaian businesses and counterparts in the United States, tapping into shared commercial interests across sports, tourism and diaspora investment.

Minister Adams welcomed the initiative, stressing that it aligned with government’s broader vision of using sports as a driver of national development and international visibility. Pricing details and booking arrangements for the packages are expected in the coming months.

The engagement adds momentum to Ghana’s ongoing effort to build its sports tourism infrastructure ahead of what will be one of the most widely attended World Cups in history, with the expanded 48-team tournament set to draw record fan travel across North America.