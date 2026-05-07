Ecobank Seeks Fresh Capital via Nature Notes

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, announced on Thursday, May 7, 2026, that it is pursuing a new fundraise from international debt capital markets through the issuance of Fixed Rate Reset Tier 2 Nature Notes, with proceeds earmarked to refinance existing debt and fund green-eligible assets across its African operations.

The issuance will be made under United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 144A and Regulation S, instruments commonly used by emerging market borrowers to access institutional investors in the United States and other major markets without a full public registration. ETI notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM) simultaneously, fulfilling its disclosure obligations across its three listing exchanges.

The net proceeds of the Notes will go directly toward a concurrent any-and-all tender offer of ETI’s existing U.S.$350 million 8.750% Tier 2 notes due June 2031, effectively allowing the group to swap out its older, higher-coupon subordinated debt for a new green-aligned instrument at what ETI is betting will be more favourable terms.

Beyond the liability management angle, ETI has committed to allocating the full equivalent of the net proceeds to finance or refinance eligible green assets as defined under its Green Bond Framework. The Nature Notes classification signals a specific focus on nature-related and sustainability-linked investments, an increasingly attractive category among ESG-conscious investors in European and North American markets.

ETI intends to list the Notes on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), where they are expected to trade on the regulated market. The group, which employs approximately 14,000 people and serves more than 30 million customers across 34 African countries, cautioned that the transaction remains subject to prevailing market conditions and completion of the necessary documentation.

The announcement comes on the same day ETI shares on the GSE closed at GH¢1.77, shedding 9.69 percent in the session, the steepest single-day decline among actively traded stocks on the bourse.