Bleoo ’80 Donates Assorted Drugs to Accra Academy to mark Golden Jubilee

The Accra Academy 1980 Year Group, popularly known as Bleoo ’80, has presented assorted drugs worth an undisclosed amount of money to their alma mater as part of activities marking the Golden Jubilee of their admission into the school.

At a short ceremony on campus, President of the group, Mr. Robert Kofigah, said the donation was inspired by the group’s desire to promote the well-being of students and staff.

“Today marks exactly 50 years since we entered this great school, and we are grateful for everything Accra Academy has made us. We believe this is the time to give back in a meaningful way,” he stated.

He emphasized the importance of good health to academic excellence, saying: “A healthy mind can only be found in a healthy body. That is why we found it expedient to equip the school with these medications. This gesture is our way of ensuring that students can focus on their studies without unnecessary health worries.”

Mr. Kofigah also highlighted the consistent role Bleoo ’80 has played in supporting the school, citing their contribution to major projects including the construction of the Northgate. “Our year group has always been among the torchbearers of the old boys. The Northgate project is just one of the many ways we have shown our loyalty. I want to assure the school that Bleoo ’80 will continue to contribute and offer services to strengthen the Accra Academy brand,” he assured.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, Mr. Kofi Yesu, Assistant Headmaster (Administration), expressed profound appreciation to the year group.

“We are so grateful that after 50 years, Bleoo ’80 has remembered their alma mater in such a remarkable way. This donation will go a long way to support the health needs of our students and staff,” he said.

He further lauded the year group’s dedication to the school’s growth and urged current students to learn from their example. “The students of today must emulate this spirit of loyalty and service. What you are witnessing is proof that Accra Academy does not just shape academic minds, but nurtures lifelong bonds of commitment,” Mr. Yesu remarked.

As part of their Golden Jubilee celebrations, Bleoo ’80 has lined up a series of activities including a Thanksgiving Service at the school and an excursion to the Safari Valley Resort.

The donation, according to school authorities, is not only a reflection of gratitude but also a call to action for other year groups to continue supporting Accra Academy in diverse ways.