Bryan’s Model & Ken’s Economic Model So far the Best to Transform Ghana

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has proposed that, he will use the “Asian Miracle Model” to develop Ghana.

The “Asian Miracle Model” also known as “East Asian Model” or “East Asian Miracle” is a common model mostly used by Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

The main focus of the “Asian Miracle Model” are:

1. Stable Macroeconomic environment

2. Rapid economic growth

3. Significant improvements in the living standards of the citizens

4. Low Inflation Rates

5. High Savings Rates

6. Poverty Reduction

7. Stimulation of the growth of the Private Sector

8. Creation of Privately owned national champions

9. High dependence on the export market for growth.

10. Robust Security System

11. Effective and efficient management of public natural resources and public lands

12. Tourism and Agriculture

13. Technology and industries.

14. Jobs and Wealth Creation

15. Powerful Roads and Transportation Systems

16. Physical Infrastructure aims at boosting Tourism

On the other hand, Hon. Bryan Acheampong would also be developing Ghana using the “Mixed Economic Model” or “Mixed Economic System”.

The “Mixed Economic Model” or “Mixed Economic System” is a world class model predominantly used by the United States of America (USA), China, United Kingdom (UK), Germany, India, France, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Canada.

Currently, the two largest economies in the world are the United States of America with $30.50 trillion GDP, and China with $19.23 trillion.

Dr. Bryan Acheampong, when elected as a President of Ghana will use the economic principles of the United States of America (USA) supported by some economic principles of China, United Kingdom, India, Russia, Germany, Canada, France, and Sweden to completely transform the economy and develop Ghana.

The main focus of the “Mixed Economic Model” or “Mixed Economic System” includes:

1. Strong, stable, reliable, and sound Macroeconomic fundamentals.

2. Private Sector led growth which have the capacity to generate about 90% of the Country’s GDP.

3. Blend of Capitalism and Socialism

4. Free Market driven by government interventions for the public good.

5. Technology, Innovations, and Artificial Intelligence

6. Export-oriented growth

7. Business Friendly environment underpinned by effective management of the Exchange Rate, Interest Rate, Inflation Rate, and tax regimes.

8. Massive investments into Agriculture, Tourism, Education, Healthcare, and Physical Infrastructure

9. Powerful Roads and Transportation Systems.

10. High Savings Rates

11. Low Inflation Rates

12. Low Interest Rates

13. Excellent Social Welfare and support systems

14. Active Private Sector Participation in the national economy

15. Efficient Production and allocation of resources

16. Poverty Reduction, and addressing inequalities

17. Reducing the risk of monopoly power by allowing fair competition between different sectors and industries.

18. Robust Security

19. Prudent management of public lands and natural resources.

20. Jobs and Wealth Creation.

If the government of New Patriotic Party (NPP) embraces any of these aforementioned models, NPP will not be apologizing to Ghanaians for economic hardships and bad governance in the future.

…. Signed…

Razak Kojo Opoku(PhD)

Founding President of UP Tradition