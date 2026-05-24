Black Queens to feature in Tanzania tournament ahead of WAFCON

Ghana’s Black Queens will participate in a three-nation international tournament in Tanzania next month as part of their preparations for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced.

The competition, to be staged in Dar es Salaam during the FIFA Women’s international window from June 1 to June 9, will bring together Ghana, hosts Tanzania and Malawi, with the three nations using the tournament to sharpen preparations for the upcoming continental championship.

For the Black Queens, the tournament represents a third preparatory assignment ahead of WAFCON, following earlier competitive exposure at the Pinks Ladies Cup in the United Arab Emirates in February and a friendly against Ivory Coast in Morocco. The Tanzania tournament offers coach Kim Lars Björkegren a further opportunity to assess squad depth, build cohesion and evaluate tactical approaches before the continental showpiece.

Ghana have been drawn in Group D of WAFCON 2026 alongside Cameroon, Mali and Cape Verde, with all group stage matches to be staged in the historic Moroccan city of Fes. The tournament will also carry FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 qualification implications, adding extra significance to every result in Morocco.

Ghana enter WAFCON 2026 with confidence drawn from their third-place finish at the 2024 edition, where the Queens defeated South Africa to claim bronze and signal a strong return to prominence on the continent.

The GFA is expected to announce the Black Queens squad for the Tanzania tournament in the coming days.