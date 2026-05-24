Premier League final day: Five matches to watch Sunday

The 2025/26 Premier League season reaches its conclusion on Sunday with all ten matches kicking off simultaneously, and while Arsenal have already lifted the title, European places, a potential Champions League bonus and a farewell to one of the game’s greatest managers ensure the final day carries genuine drama.

Arsenal were crowned champions with a game to spare after Manchester City drew 1-1 at Bournemouth, ending a 22-year wait for the title and making Mikel Arteta the first Gunners manager to win the top flight since Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles in 2004. Arsenal will be presented with the trophy after Sunday’s visit to Crystal Palace, and also face a Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Budapest on May 30.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Aston Villa are guaranteed Champions League football next season. Liverpool occupy fifth and lead sixth-placed Bournemouth by three points, with both sides playing on the final day in what could determine whether Bournemouth claim a historic fifth Champions League spot.

Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday that he is leaving Manchester City after ten years in charge, with Sunday’s home match against Aston Villa serving as his final game. He departs having won 17 major trophies at City, including a domestic double of the FA Cup and League Cup this season.

Here are the five matches most likely to produce talking points on the final day.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Arsenal arrive as champions and will receive the trophy at Selhurst Park. With Arteta likely to rest key players ahead of the Champions League final against PSG, Crystal Palace have a genuine opportunity to cause an upset against a side that may have one eye elsewhere.

Brighton vs Manchester United: Manchester United’s form under Michael Carrick has transformed their season, but any absentees in midfield could give Brighton, who have been strong at home, the opening they need to take all three points.

Liverpool vs Brentford: Liverpool need to hold on to fifth place, sitting three points ahead of Bournemouth, who only have three points to play for. A Brentford side pushing for European qualification could make Anfield uncomfortable in what is expected to be Mohamed Salah’s final match at the ground.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Guardiola’s farewell match against Aston Villa, who won the Europa League this season, promises to be an emotional occasion at the Etihad, with Villa potentially able to spoil the send-off.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: Bournemouth need to win and hope Liverpool slip up to have any chance of claiming fifth. If Aston Villa finish fifth due to their Champions League qualification via the Europa League, the European Performance Spot would cascade down to the sixth-placed team, making the mathematics even more complex.