Black Maidens Brace For Senegal World Cup Decider

Ghana’s Black Maidens will meet Senegal in July for a place at the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup, after thrashing Liberia 8-0 on aggregate to reach the final qualifying round.

The Ghanaian side completed the job with a 2-0 win in Monrovia on Saturday, adding to their 6-0 first-leg victory in Accra. Seidatu Wahab and Juliana Gyekyewaa both scored from direct free kicks at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

Senegal booked the other place in the decider by edging Cameroon 5-4 on penalties after a goalless aggregate draw. The first leg against Ghana is scheduled for July 3 to 5, with the return between July 10 and 12, 2026.

Ghana go into the tie with a flawless record, scoring 16 goals and conceding none across four matches. Goalkeeper Belinda Maku Aklie has kept four consecutive clean sheets, anchoring a defence that has not been breached all campaign.

The Black Maidens reached this stage after an identical 8-0 aggregate win over Togo in the opening round. The winner over the two legs against Senegal will qualify for the global tournament.