Arsenal Extend Unwanted Champions League Final Record

Arsenal set an unwanted European record on Saturday after losing the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on penalties in Budapest.

The match finished 1-1 after 120 minutes before PSG won the shootout 4-3 to retain the title at the Puskás Arena. Kai Havertz gave Arsenal an early lead, but Ousmane Dembélé equalised from the penalty spot in the 65th minute.

According to Opta, Arsenal have now played 226 matches in European Cup and Champions League history without lifting the trophy, more than any other club on record.

The result marked Arsenal’s second defeat in a Champions League final. They previously lost to Barcelona in 2006.

The numbers underlined a difficult night for Mikel Arteta’s side. Arsenal managed just 24.7 per cent possession, the lowest by any team in a Champions League final since detailed records began in the 2003/04 season.

That figure also represented Arsenal’s lowest possession in any match under Arteta in which they kept 11 players on the pitch throughout.

Arteta praised the winners afterwards. “They are, in my opinion, the best team in the world,” he said.