Black Bombers Beat Nigeria Ahead of Commonwealth Games

Ghana’s Black Bombers claimed five of six bouts against Nigerian opponents in an international boxing friendly at Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), supported by the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the National Sports Authority (NSA), organised the evening as a structured training exercise for both squads. Nigeria’s female squad, however, swept both women’s bouts, leaving Ghana’s Black Hitters with sharper work to do before the tournament.

In the men’s divisions, Amadu Mohammed opened proceedings with authority, beating Michael Ogunremi 5-0 at Bantamweight (55kg). Ebenezer Ankrah followed with an equally commanding 5-0 win over Sodiq Oduniyi at Lightweight (60kg), and veteran Abdul Wahid Omar edged a tighter contest 3-2 against Abdul Rahman Abdul Wahab at Light Welterweight (65kg). Desmond Pappoe was the standout performer of the night, winning the Light Heavyweight (80kg) bout 4-1 against Daniel Joshua. Ghana’s sole defeat in the men’s draw came at Light Middleweight (70kg), where Khalid Abdul fell 2-3 to Folly Hassan. Nigeria’s African champion Orakwe Blessing went uncontested at 75kg after no opponent was available.

In the women’s bouts, Ramatu Quaye lost 0-5 to Kadijat Ajisola at Bantamweight (54kg), while Nancy Bamfo was beaten 2-3 by Aishat Gbadamosi at Featherweight (57kg).

Senior coaches Dr. Ofori Asare and Charles Quartey, who handled both squads during the event, commended the quality of the Nigerian boxers throughout the night.

GBF President Dauda Fuseni described the pre tournament fixture as a positive step in solidifying ties between the two nations. GOC President Richard Akpokavie congratulated the organisers and the boxers and expressed hope for more gold medals from West Africa at the Games. NSA Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah praised the collaboration and noted the encouraging fan turnout given the short notice at which the event was announced.

Both national teams now return to camp as preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth Games intensify.