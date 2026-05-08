Grueter Wins 3i Africa Summit Golf at Achimota

Sjoerd Grueter claimed the overall top prize at the 2026 3i Africa Summit Invitational Golf Tournament, which concluded at Achimota Golf Club in Accra with more than 120 golfers competing across multiple categories.

The tournament served as the official curtain raiser for the 3i Africa Summit and attracted a field of financial leaders, investors, policymakers and corporate executives, creating an early platform for networking and partnership building ahead of the main conference.

Before competition began, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama, joined the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, along with Ghana Golf Association officials and Achimota Golf Club executives for the ceremonial tee-off.

In the ladies’ main category, Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah secured top honours with 34 points on the 18 hole course. Princess Nkansah Boadu and Emma Bulley finished second and third respectively. Anita Ohene Mantey won the Ladies’ Group B division, with Akua Tamakloe in second and Christine Fuler third on 38 points.

The men’s main competition produced a tightly contested finish. Solomon Oko Allotey and Isaac Aninakwah both posted 38 points, with Aninakwah taking second on countback. Grueter matched the same score to claim the overall prize. In Men’s Group B, Charles Ofori, Max Ernst Heinrich and Moses Kanduri took the top positions in their respective divisions.

Special awards rounded out the evening. Helen Appau and Fred Buta won the Ladies’ and Men’s Closest to the Pin prizes, while Leticia Amponsah Mensah and Yaw Afriyie claimed the Longest Drive honours. Visitor Best Performance awards went to Madam Inshooto and Joe Muchero.

At the closing ceremony, Dr. Asiama praised the tournament’s success and its contribution to building professional relationships before the summit. Achimota Golf Club President Kwesi Amoafo-Yeboah thanked the organisers and reaffirmed the club’s commitment to hosting events of this standard.

The tournament was organised by the Head of State Golf Tournament Inc. with support from the Bank of Ghana, Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems, Global Finance and Technology Network and the 3i Africa Summit.