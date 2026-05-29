Big Tech Eyes Nigeria Gas to Power AI Data Centres

The global race to build artificial intelligence infrastructure is becoming an energy race, and Nigeria’s vast natural gas reserves may be positioned to benefit from a new class of customer: the world’s largest technology companies.

That is the central argument emerging from the African Energy Chamber (AEC) as the sector prepares for the AI and Data Center Track at African Energy Week 2026. With hyperscale data centers consuming electricity at unprecedented rates to support graphics processing unit (GPU)-intensive AI workloads, technology firms are increasingly behaving like energy companies, signing long-term power agreements and financing dedicated generation assets.

The scale of the shift is visible in deals already struck. In April 2026, Microsoft, Chevron and investment firm Engine No. 1 entered an exclusivity agreement to build 2.5 gigawatts of natural gas-fired generation in West Texas to power Microsoft’s AI campuses, a $7 billion project scalable to 5 gigawatts. The previous month, Google committed 2.7 gigawatts of power capacity for a major AI data center project in the United States.

Nigeria holds more than 200 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, the largest on the African continent, yet remains chronically underpowered and digitally underserved. Africa currently accounts for just 0.6 percent of global data center capacity despite representing nearly 20 percent of the world’s population. Nigeria had 21 operational data centers by early 2026, with close to $1 billion in new AI-ready facilities under development.

One project already reflects the gas-to-data-center model emerging in Nigeria. Tetracore Energy Group, Huawei and Inspirive Technologies announced in March 2026 a $400 million, 20-megawatt Tier III data center in Ogun State, powered by a dedicated 100-megawatt on-site gas-fired power plant. The facility is designed to operate entirely independently of Nigeria’s national grid, a feature increasingly viewed as essential given persistent power reliability challenges.

NJ Ayuk, AEC Executive Chairman, argued that investment-grade technology companies could fundamentally change the financing landscape for Nigerian gas projects: “For the first time, African gas projects can potentially be underwritten by companies whose energy demand is as large and as strategic as entire industrial sectors.”

Historically, attracting financing for domestic gas infrastructure in Nigeria has been complicated by concerns over offtake risk, payment security and inconsistent industrial demand. Long-term supply agreements with creditworthy global technology firms would provide the predictable revenue streams needed to unlock investment in pipelines, processing facilities and embedded generation projects without waiting for national grid reform.

Beyond energy, large-scale hyperscale investment in Nigeria would accelerate fibre deployment, strengthen cloud sovereignty, expand fintech infrastructure and reduce dependence on overseas data hosting, potentially positioning Nigeria as West Africa’s primary AI and digital infrastructure hub.

Gas offers what renewables alone currently cannot guarantee for mission-critical AI infrastructure in emerging markets: stable, dispatchable baseload power. Unlike solar or wind, gas turbines can sustain continuous output regardless of weather conditions, a decisive advantage for facilities where downtime is commercially unacceptable.

Discussions at African Energy Week 2026 are expected to centre on how African energy resources, particularly natural gas, can be repositioned not only as an export commodity or industrial fuel, but as the foundation of the continent’s digital economy.