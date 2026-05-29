Urbanisation Driving DNA Testing Demand, Experts Say

Growing demand for DNA testing in Ghana reflects deep shifts in social values, family structures and attitudes toward relationships, experts said during a discussion on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Friday.

Ben-Gurion Zanus, operations manager at Blueprint DNA, explained that modern testing can establish biological relationships, support medical research and assist forensic investigations with a reliability level globally accepted in courts and immigration systems.

“DNA is like a programming code that makes you unique. You get 50 percent from your mother and 50 percent from your father,” Zanus said. He noted that while absolute certainty cannot be claimed scientifically, DNA tests achieve approximately 99.99 percent accuracy, which is why judicial and immigration authorities rely on them.

Samples can be collected from saliva, hair, blood or personal items such as toothbrushes, though mouth swabs remain the standard method due to their simplicity and durability. Turnaround time has improved significantly over the years, dropping from months to as little as five to ten working days.

Zanus also addressed concerns about manipulation, saying credible laboratories follow strict chain-of-custody procedures to prevent interference. He dismissed claims that results can be altered to protect family structures, noting that even where the alleged father is deceased, confirmation can be obtained through the testing of relatives.

Dr Mark Obeng, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, provided the sociological context for the rising demand. He said urbanisation has been a central force, eroding the traditional social controls that once governed behaviour in Ghanaian communities.

“When people feel uncertain, they seek clarity. DNA testing provides that clarity,” Obeng said.

He traced the trend to what he described as a more liberal lifestyle, where conversations about relationships and personal freedom have become less restricted, particularly among urban populations. Traditional mechanisms, including social and spiritual deterrents to extramarital relationships, have weakened as communities become more mobile and interconnected.

Obeng noted that suspicion in relationships naturally drives a search for certainty, and that testing does not necessarily destroy families. Many couples who seek testing already carry unresolved doubts, he said, and confronting the truth may be healthier than prolonged uncertainty.

He cautioned, however, that the psychological impact on children can be significant, particularly when results arrive later in a child’s life or without adequate parental support. Obeng acknowledged that no society is fully prepared for such transitions, but said exposure gradually enables adaptation.

The discussion comes against the backdrop of a broader national conversation about DNA testing in Ghana. A 2025 analysis by Blueprint DNA found that 42.3 percent of paternity tests conducted during the year excluded the man tested from biological fatherhood. The same dataset showed that 87 percent of tests were initiated for personal rather than legal or immigration reasons. Two separate legislative proposals, one by Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng and another by Ahafo Ano South East MP Yakubu Mohammed, have sought to introduce elements of mandatory paternity testing or to criminalise paternity fraud, generating significant public and legal debate.