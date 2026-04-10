Beatrice Owarewa hails NPP NEC meeting as vital step to polling station elections

Madam Beatrice Owarewa Siaw, a member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Council of Patrons and its National Communications Team, has described the party’s recent National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting as timely and strategic ahead of the upcoming polling station elections.

Speaking exclusively with this paper on the sidelines of the meeting held on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at the party’s national headquarters in Accra, Madam Siaw said the gathering was “a very important step for the party” and should be commended for its focus and foresight.

Crucial

She explained that the timing of the meeting, ahead of the issuance of forms and several speaking engagements, was crucial for setting a positive political tone. “Holding this meeting before key electoral activities ensures that the party approaches the process with clarity, unity, and preparedness,” she said.

Madam Siaw, who intends to contest for the Asante Mampong parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NPP, further noted that the meeting provided an opportunity to review the nationwide membership drive and strengthen communication strategies across all party structures. “It allows us to coordinate our strategies effectively, ensuring that all members are aligned with the party’s objectives and that our messaging is consistent and constructive,” she emphasized.

On the importance of grassroots mobilization, Madam Siaw said, “We are committed to engaging our supporters and communities meaningfully. The NEC meeting gives us a chance to reinforce our structures, identify challenges, and plan outreach programs that strengthen our grassroots connections.”

She also highlighted that such preparatory meetings help maintain a disciplined and organized approach to political activities. “This is about creating a political environment that is inclusive, transparent, and participatory. When we plan carefully and deliberate before action, we project a strong and positive image to our members and the public,” Madam Siaw added.

According to her, the NEC meeting reflects the party’s readiness to navigate the political landscape with unity, focus, and strategic foresight. “I urge all members and supporters to stay engaged and proactive. Our strength lies in coordination and active participation, and meetings like this demonstrate the NPP’s commitment to effective organization and responsible leadership,” she further added.

Revised guidelines

The NPP has announced a comprehensive revision of its internal election guidelines..

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) held on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at the party’s headquarters. The NEC acted on behalf of the National Council in line with the party’s constitution.

According to a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the updated guidelines are intended to strengthen internal democracy, enhance transparency and ensure a smoother and more credible electoral process across all levels of the party.

Polling station reforms

Under the revised guidelines, polling station elections may be suspended where disputes arise—particularly in cases where members, including those who registered online, are denied access to vote or participate in the electoral process. In such instances, the matter will be referred through the constituency structure to the regional steering committee for resolution.

The party also capped the number of polling station executive positions at 25 per polling station and introduced clearer rules for cluster polling stations, allowing members to contest within clusters provided they reside within the relevant electoral area.

Eligibility criteria have also been tightened, requiring members to reside and vote within the same polling station area in which they intend to contest, except in special polling stations such as those in security zones, tertiary institutions, government ministries, markets and hospitals.

Electoral area and chapter-level changes

At the electoral area level, each committee is permitted to conduct up to 10 executive elections. Polling station executives seeking to contest at this level must resign from their positions before filing nominations.

For chapter elections, the NEC has formalised a structure for committees and allowed voting to take place either physically or via the party’s official e-voting platform. Members must be active for at least two years to qualify to contest or vote.

The positions to be contested at chapter level mirror those at constituency level, covering roles such as chairperson, secretary, organiser, and communications officer, among others. Newly elected executives will also appoint individuals to key administrative and functional roles, including research, electoral affairs, and financial management. Similarly, branch elections will also be conducted either in person or through the NPP’s e-voting platform. Eligibility remains limited to active members of at least two years.

The party has aligned branch-level executive positions with those of the regional structure, ensuring consistency in roles across the hierarchy. Elected branch executives will also appoint officers to support operational and administrative functions. As part of broader reforms, the NEC has constituted an ad-hoc committee tasked with developing a comprehensive manual outlining the roles and responsibilities of party officers at all levels.