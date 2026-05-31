Basketmouth Urges Gratitude For Life And Good Health

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth has urged people to be more grateful to God for life and good health, sharing a reflective message on his Instagram story on Sunday.

In the post, the entertainer encouraged followers to stop dwelling on setbacks and instead value everyday blessings, including the ability to move the body without pain. He described being alive and healthy as a privilege many people do not enjoy.

“If you are alive and healthy, you still have something priceless,” he wrote, telling fans not to be defined by a missed deadline, a lost promotion, a job loss or a broken down car.

True to form, Basketmouth made the point with humour, joking that people rarely appreciate a healthy body until something as ordinary as painful boils turns simply sitting down into a luxury.

Basketmouth, whose real name is Bright Okpocha, ranks among Africa’s best known comedians and commands a following of millions across social media.