Basil David Anthony Foundation Launches SEED Club to Nurture Young Entrepreneurs

The Basil David Anthony Foundation has officially launched the Studentpreneurship & Enterprise Development (SEED) Club at Adukrom Akuapem in the Eastern Region as part of efforts to equip young people with entrepreneurial and leadership skills from an early age.

The SEED Club is a structured, school-based initiative designed to develop an entrepreneurial mindset, financial literacy, leadership abilities, and practical business experience among students aged between 10 and 16 years.

The programme blends classroom education with real-life business application to help students create, innovate, and earn while in school.

The initiative seeks to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world economic life by preparing students to become financially independent and economically empowered.

The three-year programme also aims to promote creativity, innovation, critical thinking, problem-solving, budgeting, saving, investing, discipline, resilience, and leadership among participating students.

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Basil David Anthony, said the initiative was inspired by his desire to give back to society through entrepreneurship and youth empowerment.

According to him, the Foundation operates under the theme “Transforming Africa One Entrepreneur at a Time,” adding that the transformation journey must begin from Ghana.

“We’ve created these SEED Clubs, which means Studentpreneurship and Enterprise Development Clubs, aimed at igniting the entrepreneurial spirit in children from as early as 10 years old,” he said.

He explained that the programme seeks to help students dream bigger, explore opportunities, and eventually become job creators instead of job seekers.

“When they create jobs, they’ll be able to employ people, reduce pressure on public sector employment, and ultimately improve the economy not just for Ghana but Africa as a whole,” he stated.

Mr. Anthony urged the pioneer members of the club to remain focused and committed despite challenges they may encounter along the journey.

He disclosed that the Foundation has developed a structured curriculum for participants, which includes industrial visits to companies, mentorship sessions with experienced business leaders, and practical engagement activities.

He further noted that being the first batch of SEED Club members comes with responsibility and pressure, stressing that entrepreneurship itself requires resilience and the ability to endure challenges.

“It’s their job to ensure that the first batch excels and becomes successful so the next batch can emulate them,” he added.

Mr. Anthony also advised parents to embrace change and support their children as they pursue entrepreneurship and innovation through the SEED Club initiative.

According to him, many parents in the past considered activities such as sports to be a waste of time, only for the world to later recognise football and other sporting disciplines as lucrative careers and sources of income.

“They shouldn’t stop change when change is happening. They should embrace change and grow with change,” he said, stressing that parents who support their wards would eventually appreciate the positive outcomes of the programme.

Touching on the Foundation’s vision of success, Mr. Anthony explained that the true measure of impact would be the transformation of students who pass through the programme and their ability to positively influence others in society.

“Success is not determined only by monetary value,” he noted, adding that the Foundation hopes beneficiaries of the programme will eventually inspire and empower others through the knowledge and skills acquired.