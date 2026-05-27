Oil Markets Price Iran Peace Deal Too Soon

Oil prices tumbled below $89 a barrel Wednesday after reports that Tehran agreed to restore Strait of Hormuz shipping, but analysts warn traders are betting on stability that does not yet exist.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slid more than 5% while Brent crude dropped sharply on a Reuters report indicating Iran had committed to restoring commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within one month of a deal with Washington. President Donald Trump was scheduled to meet his Cabinet the same day.

The selloff reversed weeks of steep gains. Brent had surged above $110 a barrel earlier this month as supply fears, tanker security concerns and broader Middle East escalation gripped energy markets worldwide.

Nigel Green, chief executive officer of global financial advisory firm deVere Group, cautioned that physical energy systems recover far more slowly than trading floors.

“Markets may have moved on from the crisis faster than the crisis itself,” he said.

His concern is rooted in how shipping actually works. Reopening a waterway on paper and persuading tanker operators, maritime insurers and energy companies to treat conditions as genuinely safe are two entirely different things. Financial markets reprice in milliseconds; infrastructure, logistics and geopolitical trust do not.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, head of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, reinforced that caution last week when he warned that oil flows could take at least four months to recover to 80% of normal levels even if hostilities ended immediately. Full normalization may not arrive before 2027.

Military risks have not disappeared either. US strikes on Iranian targets earlier this week pushed the region toward another escalation cycle, with Tehran vowing retaliation. Throughout May, crude prices have swung violently as traders toggled between fears of direct military confrontation and optimism over diplomacy.

Wednesday’s drop rippled well beyond crude. Lower oil prices feed directly into inflation expectations, interest rate assumptions, airline operating costs and broader investor sentiment. Global equities climbed as traders embraced the possibility the Iran crisis had peaked.

Analysts point to algorithmic trading and momentum positioning as forces amplifying these moves at extraordinary speed. A single diplomatic headline now has the power to simultaneously reprice oil, equities, currencies and bond markets before physical conditions on the ground have changed at all.

The Strait of Hormuz remains the world’s most consequential oil transit corridor, carrying roughly one fifth of global oil consumption under normal operating conditions.