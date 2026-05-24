Bank Of Ghana Governor Warns Over Weak Fraud Enforcement

Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama says detecting financial fraud means little without firm consequences, warning that weak enforcement is undermining efforts to curb rising financial crime.

He spoke at the launch of a nationwide campaign against financial fraud, organised by the Ghana Association of Banks, which runs from May to October 2026.

“Detecting fraud is not enough if it does not lead to consequences,” Asiama said.

The Governor said banks were improving their detection systems, but a gap persisted between identifying fraud and enforcing sanctions such as dismissal, prosecution and restitution.

He stressed that responsibility extended across banks, investigators, prosecutors and the courts, warning that failure at any stage weakened deterrence.

Persistent enforcement gaps, he said, risked eroding trust in the financial system, which he described as central to banking stability and wider economic activity.

Asiama linked the rise in fraud to the rapid growth of digital financial services and payment platforms, noting that they had widened access while also increasing exposure to abuse.

He urged financial institutions and justice sector actors to consistently match detection with action, strengthening accountability and protecting public confidence.