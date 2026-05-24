Appeal Court Ruling Revives Locked Funds Pressure

A Court of Appeal ruling restoring GN Savings and Loans’ licence has revived public pressure on authorities to release funds locked in institutions closed during Ghana’s banking sector cleanup.

The court ruled on Thursday, 21 May, overturning a January 2024 High Court decision that had upheld the revocation. It found the closure unfair and unreasonable and ordered the receiver to return control of the company to its owners, led by businessman Papa Kwesi Nduom.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) revoked GN’s licence in August 2019 as part of a wider exercise that, between 2017 and 2019, withdrew the licences of about 420 banks, savings and loans firms and microfinance companies found to be insolvent or poorly governed.

Authorities defended the cleanup as necessary to protect the financial system and spent more than 21 billion cedis repaying affected depositors. Even so, thousands of customers, particularly clients of collapsed fund management firms, say their savings remain locked years later.

Depositors have staged repeated protests at the Ministry of Finance demanding full payment, and recent public accounts describe families pushed into hardship while waiting. The GN ruling has sharpened those demands.

Analysts say the decision weakens the legal foundation of the cleanup. Chartered banker Nana Obiri Yeboah warned that it dents the regulator’s credibility and could trigger fresh litigation.

“It can open the doors for additional lawsuits against the BoG,” he said.

Observers expect other affected investors and institutions to renew their campaigns in the coming days. The BoG had not publicly responded to the judgment at the time of writing.