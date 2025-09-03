Baidoo Responds After Winning

Bernard Bediako Baidoo pledged to serve his constituents with dedication after securing the Akwatia parliamentary seat in Monday’s by-election, saying his resounding victory represents a clear mandate from voters who trust his leadership vision.

Baidoo polled 18,199 votes against 15,235 for opposition NPP candidate Solomon Asumadu across 119 polling stations, with 33,518 valid ballots cast in the Eastern Region constituency. The result strengthens the ruling NDC’s commanding majority in Ghana’s 9th Parliament to 184 seats against the opposition NPP’s 87, with four independent members.

“We are grateful for the opportunity. It is a clear mandate, and we will not take it for granted,” Baidoo told reporters following his victory declaration by returning officer Eric Gyamfi.

The by-election became necessary after the death of incumbent MP Ernest Yaw Kumi, who passed away following a brief illness earlier this year. Kumi had represented the constituency under the opposition NPP banner.

Mining emerged as a central campaign issue in Akwatia, a constituency historically tied to Ghana’s diamond and mineral extraction industry. Baidoo acknowledged this connection while promising responsible resource management.

“Akwatia is synonymous with mining, we just have to do it responsibly,” the MP-elect stated, addressing concerns about environmental sustainability and community welfare in extractive operations.

The election proceeded largely peacefully despite isolated incidents of unrest. Police arrested one individual after vandalism at the NDC party office, where campaign posters were destroyed. A separate altercation occurred between senior party officials from both parties at the Akwatia Lorry polling station during voting hours.

Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno had deployed over 5,500 personnel to maintain order throughout the constituency. The police chief toured voting centers on election day, assuring citizens of peaceful proceedings.

The victory represents a gain for the ruling NDC in a constituency previously held by the opposition NPP, reflecting continued support for the party that won Ghana’s 2024 general elections. With this result, the ruling party now controls approximately 67% of parliamentary seats.

Baidoo’s campaign focused on economic development and responsible resource management, messages that resonated with constituents in the mining-dependent region. His victory margin of 2,964 votes suggests solid community support for the NDC’s policy positions in Akwatia.

The new MP faces immediate challenges including balancing economic development with environmental protection, addressing youth unemployment, and managing expectations around mining revenue distribution within the constituency.

Ghana’s Electoral Commission praised the conduct of the by-election, noting the peaceful participation of voters despite minor security incidents. The result maintains the country’s reputation for stable democratic processes in West Africa.