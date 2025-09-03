NPP Lawmaker Apologizes for Resignation Pledge

New Patriotic Party lawmaker Michael Okyere Baafi has apologized for declaring he would resign if his party lost the Akwatia by-election, acknowledging his public commitment went “too far” while alleging widespread vote buying influenced the outcome.

The New Juaben South MP made the statement during a Tuesday interview on Atumpan radio program, saying his resignation pledge was intended to motivate his campaign team but represented poor judgment on his part.

“I apologize to Ghanaians for that. Looking at the work we had done, there was no way we could have lost the election,” Baafi said on AsaasePa 107.3MHz radio.

The opposition NPP suffered a significant defeat in Monday’s by-election when the ruling National Democratic Congress candidate Bernard Bediako Baidoo secured 18,199 votes against NPP’s Solomon Asumadu who polled 15,235 votes across 119 polling stations.

Baafi attributed the loss to alleged monetary inducements, claiming NDC operatives distributed cash payments between 500 and 1,000 cedis to voters on election day. He also alleged the distribution of household items including hair dryers and spraying machines to influence voting decisions.

“If this is how our election is going to be, then I will not contest as MP in the next election,” Baafi warned, expressing concerns about the monetization of Ghana’s electoral process.

The allegations represent serious accusations of electoral misconduct, though the NDC has not immediately responded to the claims. Ghana’s Electoral Commission declared the by-election peaceful with 33,819 valid votes cast from 34,122 ballots submitted.

Vote buying allegations frequently surface during competitive elections in Ghana, where constituencies often experience intense campaign spending. The practice raises concerns about democratic integrity and equal participation among candidates with varying financial resources.

Baafi’s initial resignation pledge had generated significant attention during the campaign period, with many viewing it as an unusual political gamble that backfired when results favored the ruling party candidate.

The Akwatia constituency victory strengthens the NDC’s parliamentary majority to 184 seats against the opposition NPP’s 87, with four independent members. The by-election was necessitated by the death of former NPP MP Ernest Yaw Kumi.

Political analysts suggest that public resignation pledges by politicians create unnecessary pressure and may undermine party unity when election outcomes prove unfavorable. Such commitments can also distract from substantive policy discussions during campaigns.

The constituency, known for its mining heritage, saw candidates focus heavily on responsible resource management and economic development during the campaign period. Voter turnout remained strong despite allegations of irregularities from both major parties.

Ghana’s democratic institutions continue to face challenges from allegations of electoral misconduct, though international observers generally praise the country’s commitment to peaceful transitions of power and competitive elections.