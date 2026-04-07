Ashanti Expo Opens With Push to Make Kumasi a Regional Trade Hub

Government has used the opening of the Ashanti Expo 2026 in Kumasi to reiterate its ambition of positioning Ghana as a destination of choice for regional investment, with ministers outlining concrete steps to deepen trade, back small businesses and accelerate industrial development in the Ashanti Region.

Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare told participants at the opening that the expo goes beyond a showcase event, describing it as a platform where entrepreneurs, farmers and investors can forge the connections needed to grow their businesses. “The Ashanti Expo is more than just an event; it’s a critical opportunity to promote culture, commerce, and investment,” she said.

The expo, themed “Unlocking Business Opportunities in the Golden Heart of Ghana,” draws stakeholders from agribusiness, manufacturing, tourism and trade, sectors the Mahama administration has identified as central to private sector-led growth.

Ofosu-Adjare highlighted the Feed the Industry Programme as one of the government’s key tools for strengthening ties between agriculture and manufacturing, boosting value addition and widening market access for producers. She also urged businesses to take advantage of Ghana’s role as host of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, arguing that the continental market offers Ghanaian companies a significant opportunity to grow beyond domestic borders.

The minister outlined targeted support for women and young entrepreneurs through the Women and Youth in Business Empowerment Forum and the Pitch-to-Win Enterprise Growth Challenge, both designed to improve access to finance and mentorship for early-stage businesses.

Ashanti Regional Minister Frank Amoakohene placed infrastructure at the centre of the region’s economic future, pointing to two specific projects as markers of progress. He said work on the Bonkra inland port is advancing and is expected to improve trade flows, while construction on the Suame Interchange, a key project for one of Ghana’s most important automotive and industrial corridors, will resume this week.

The expo is expected to generate investment commitments and new business partnerships as Ghana presses ahead with its broader industrialisation agenda.