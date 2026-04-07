Oil Shock Hits Ghana’s Fuel and Transport Costs as Hormuz Crisis Bites

Ghana’s sustained fall in consumer prices is now bumping up against the realities of a global energy crisis, with fuel, transport fares and water prices registering fresh monthly increases as crude oil trades above $100 per barrel following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) show that while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) continued its remarkable 15-month downward trend, easing to 3.2 percent year-on-year in March 2026, the month-on-month picture tells a more immediate story. Petrol recorded monthly inflation of 3.1 percent in March, a sharp reversal from the 0.2 percent deflation posted the previous month. Diesel prices rose 1.4 percent month-on-month over the same period.

The Government Statistician, Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu, described the transmission from the Middle East conflict to Ghanaian consumer prices as direct and already in motion. “We are looking at crude oil prices over $100 per barrel, but they were earlier around $60 to $70,” he said, adding that for an oil-importing economy, transportation is the most immediate and visible channel through which the shock enters.

Taxi fares recorded a 0.2 percent monthly increase in March, while bus and commercial vehicle fares held flat for the month. Transport operators have nonetheless signaled broader fare adjustments ahead, citing steeper diesel and petrol outlays that are compressing their margins.

Beyond transport, the cost pressures are extending into other essential goods. The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) has warned that rising input costs, driven partly by a global shortage of polymers linked to supply chain disruptions from the conflict, are placing significant strain on producers, raising concerns about the affordability of drinking water for millions of households.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama has acknowledged that rising oil prices driven by geopolitical tensions translate directly into domestic costs through imported inflation, and that sustained increases could tighten global financial conditions and make external borrowing more expensive.

Ghana carries a partial buffer that most oil importers lack. Analysts estimate that while the oil price shock could raise Ghana’s energy import bill by roughly $2.4 billion in 2026, the surge in gold prices provides more than enough offset, with additional gold inflows potentially reaching $6.5 billion for the year. That dynamic limits the likely damage to the exchange rate, but does not insulate households from pump prices or transport costs.

Ghana’s foreign reserves stood at $14.5 billion, equivalent to 5.8 months of import cover, at the time the shock struck, providing a buffer against immediate external financing pressure.

The BoG cut its policy rate by 150 basis points to 14 percent in March. Analysts now expect the Monetary Policy Committee to hold at its next meeting rather than extend the easing cycle, given the upward pressure on near-term inflation.