Asanko Gold Pumps GH¢200k into Amansie West Road Revival

Asanko Gold Ghana Limited has injected GH¢200,000 into road rehabilitation efforts in the Amansie West District, partnering the District Assembly to break a fuel supply deadlock that had stalled machinery deployed under the government’s District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP).

Under DRIP, the assembly has had access to machinery for reshaping roads, but the high cost of fuel has continued to limit sustained operations across affected communities. The funding is expected to restart and accelerate works on access routes that have long hampered transport, trade, and essential service delivery across the district.

District Coordinating Director Okrah Thomas Kwame said the consequences of the poor road network go beyond inconvenience. “Many workers posted to the district do not stay long due to the condition of the roads. It affects teachers, nurses, and even security personnel,” he said.

An Oversight Committee comprising representatives of the partners and the traditional authority was inaugurated at Manso Nkwanta to supervise and coordinate the project, with a fuel cheque handed over to begin deployment of DRIP machines immediately.

Despite its contribution to the national economy, Amansie West remains one of Ghana’s most deprived districts in terms of roads, with virtually no tarred surface apart from a short stretch from Anhwiankwanta. The situation has historically emboldened criminal activity, with armed robbers exploiting the worst stretches of road to ambush travellers and motorists.

Jerry Duah, Stakeholder Engagement Unit Manager at Asanko Gold, was clear about the intent of the support. “This is not a handout. It is a deliberate investment to support government capacity and deliver measurable impact,” he said.

The Chief of Manso-Tetrem, Nana Kwesi Okoh II, described the intervention as timely, noting that improved roads would ensure free movement of people and goods and boost local economic activity.

The company has previously supported similar road improvement efforts in the Amansie South District and plans to extend this support to other assemblies within its catchment area.