Nigeria Suspends Border Officers Over Extortion Allegations

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has suspended senior commanders overseeing the Lagos-Seme border corridor on Friday, April 10, after viral online reports accused personnel stationed there of extorting travellers.

Comptroller-General Kemi Nandap ordered the temporary removal of the commanding officers of the affected commands pending a full investigation into the incidents. The agency’s spokesperson, Akinsola Akinlabi, confirmed the action in a statement issued in Abuja.

The statement did not specify the number of officers suspended or identify the exact commands affected, but said the probe was aimed at identifying all officers involved and ensuring appropriate disciplinary measures are applied without delay.

The Lagos-Seme corridor, which links Nigeria to the Republic of Benin at the Seme land border in Lagos State, is one of the busiest entry and exit points in West Africa, handling heavy volumes of commercial goods, cross-border traders, and travellers. The route has a long history of extortion complaints against border officials.

The NIS leadership said it would not condone any act that undermines public trust or tarnishes the integrity of the service. The agency also urged Nigerians to report misconduct through its official channels.

Nandap, who assumed office as Comptroller-General in January 2024, had earlier pledged that her tenure would be marked by discipline and public accountability.