Mahama to Keynote London’s Premier Africa Investment Forum in June

President John Dramani Mahama will deliver the keynote address at The Africa Debate 2026 in London, in a confirmation that positions Ghana at the centre of a major high-level conversation on Africa’s economic future.

Invest Africa, the pan-African trade and investment platform, announced that President Mahama will serve as Guest of Honour at the event, taking place on Wednesday, 3 June at the historic Guildhall in the City of London.

The announcement coincides with the launch of a strategic partnership between Invest Africa and the Ghana High Commission London, including the Ghana Investment Summit.

Now in its 12th year, The Africa Debate is the United Kingdom’s foremost platform for high-level dialogue on Africa’s economic future. The 2026 theme, “Redefining Partnership: Navigating a World in Transition,” explores what shifts in the global order and new economic and geopolitical realities mean for African economies and their international partners.

President Mahama’s keynote will follow opening remarks by the UK Government and will set the tone for a day of substantive discussion focused on regional leadership and strengthening partnerships in key sectoral areas.

Chantelé Carrington, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Africa, said the timing of Mahama’s participation reflects Ghana’s current trajectory. “His leadership on green growth, regional integration, financial services and digital economy has positioned Ghana as one of the continent’s most forward-looking and investable economies,” she said.

High Commissioner Sabah Zita Benson framed the occasion as a shift from talk to action. “We move beyond dialogue to decisive action, mobilising investment, strengthening partnerships, and delivering real impact,” she said, adding that Ghana is ready to work with committed partners to unlock opportunity and drive innovation.

The Africa Debate 2026 will convene more than 800 senior stakeholders from government, finance, and industry, with sessions examining how Africa can redefine partnerships through finance, digitalisation, agribusiness, and energy security to drive resilient and sustainable growth.

A Ghana Investment Forum, running as a half-day forum alongside the main conference, will bring together senior Ghanaian government officials and leading private sector institutions to spotlight priority investment opportunities in Ghana across key growth sectors.