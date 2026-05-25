Arsenal Title Toasted at British High Commission Accra

Ghana’s sports community and entertainment figures gathered at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Accra to celebrate Arsenal’s English Premier League (EPL) title as the 2025/26 season came to a close.

The event, hosted by British High Commissioner H.E. Dr Christian Rogg, brought together an eclectic mix of football administrators, diplomats, media personalities and entertainers to mark the final day of one of English football’s most competitive recent seasons. Arsenal finished the campaign on 85 points with 26 wins, seven points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), was among the prominent guests. He was joined by Anthony Baffoe, President of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), and Mrs Hillary Maame Adwoa Boateng alongside other football administrators.

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, recently appointed as Ambassador for Ghana’s national football teams, also attended, adding an official dimension to the evening. Representatives from foreign missions in Accra were present as well.

The gathering extended well beyond the football world. Musicians Dope Nation, known for their hit “Kakalika,” represented the entertainment community, while media personalities Michael Oti Adjei, Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo, Joel Acheampong and Kosi Fiaka were spotted at the event. Ghana Police’s Lydia Yaako Donkor was also in attendance.

The Black Queens added their presence to the evening, with players Jennifer Cudjoe and Chantelle Hlorkah Boye among the guests rounding off the season at the High Commissioner’s residence.