Vets Are Frontline Disease Guards But Few Know It

A new global survey finds that veterinarians’ most critical contributions, from detecting hidden diseases to protecting food systems, go largely unnoticed by the public who benefit from them most.

Pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim published findings on Monday from its Going Beyond 2026 survey, drawing on responses from 1,046 veterinary professionals across 51 countries between March and April 2026. The results reveal a significant gap between what the public thinks happens at a veterinary visit and what actually takes place.

The stakes behind that gap are considerable. Sixty percent of known human infectious diseases spread between animals and humans, and 70 percent of emerging infectious diseases originate in animals. Despite that, livestock veterinarians ranked disease surveillance and food safety as the two aspects of their role most likely to be overlooked by the public, at 62 percent and 65 percent respectively.

Among pet veterinarians, 87 percent identified spotting hidden health problems, including conditions like diabetes and chronic kidney disease, as the most underrecognised part of their work. Equine veterinarians pointed to detecting hidden pain and early disease signs as their most invisible contribution, cited by 60 percent of respondents.

The survey found that qualifying as a veterinarian typically requires five to six years of university study, with specialist practitioners completing four or more additional years of advanced training. That depth of preparation underpins daily clinical decisions that most animal owners never see.

“Much of an equine veterinarian’s work goes unnoticed precisely because it is effective,” said Dr. Sarah Reuss, President of the American Association of Equine Practitioners.

Livestock veterinary care directly supports roughly 34 percent of the global food protein supply and underpins the animal-derived products that help feed 97 percent of the world’s population. Arcangelo Gentile, President of the World Association for Buiatrics, warned that failing to recognise that role carries real consequences for workforce recruitment and retention at a time when food security pressures are mounting globally.

The Going Beyond campaign, launched for World Veterinary Day 2024, is coordinated by Boehringer Ingelheim in cooperation with several leading veterinary associations and is designed to build broader public understanding of the profession’s reach beyond the consulting room.