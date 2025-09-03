Analyst Criticizes Ghana’s Election-Focused Resource Deployment

Policy expert questions government priorities after 5,000 police deployed for single by-election

A policy analyst has criticized Ghanaian politicians for deploying massive resources during elections while showing limited commitment to addressing illegal mining and other national challenges.

Engineer Michael Kosi Dedey argued that authorities demonstrate greater resource allocation for electoral contests than when tackling issues affecting ordinary citizens, citing the recent Akwatia by-election as evidence of misplaced priorities.

“The amount of resources we deploy for elections is phenomenal, because the political interest has become so keen for our political players, but when it comes to addressing national issues, you won’t find the same level of interest,” Dedey said on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily program Wednesday.

More than 5,000 police officers were deployed for Tuesday’s by-election in Akwatia, one constituency among Ghana’s 276 parliamentary seats. The massive security presence also included soldiers, ministers, and other government officials.

Dedey contrasted this deployment with government efforts against illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, which has caused widespread environmental damage across Ghana’s mining regions.

“For one election, you hear 5,000 policemen were deployed, all manner of things were done, soldiers, ministers, everybody was driving there. But when it comes to fighting galamsey, you don’t see 5,000 policemen, you don’t see the amount of soldiers,” he noted.

The analyst’s criticism highlights ongoing debates about government resource allocation as Ghana grapples with illegal mining that has polluted rivers, destroyed agricultural land, and threatened cocoa production.

Illegal mining operations continue across multiple regions despite repeated government crackdowns, with critics arguing that enforcement efforts lack the sustained commitment and resources demonstrated during electoral periods.

The Akwatia by-election was held following the death of Member of Parliament Ernest Kumi, with National Democratic Congress candidate Bernard Bediako Baidoo winning 18,199 votes out of 33,819 valid ballots cast.

Dedey accused politicians of prioritizing personal ambitions over national welfare, reflecting broader public frustration with governance approaches that appear to emphasize electoral success over policy implementation.

“It looks like the politicians are more interested in their own interests than the national interest,” he said.

The criticism comes as Ghana prepares for general elections in December 2024, with environmental issues including illegal mining expected to feature prominently in campaign discussions.

Government officials have not immediately responded to Dedey’s comments about resource deployment disparities between electoral and policy enforcement activities.

The analyst’s observations reflect wider concerns about governance effectiveness in addressing persistent challenges that require sustained political will and resource commitment beyond electoral cycles.

Ghana’s illegal mining sector has proven particularly resilient to government crackdowns, with operations often resuming after security forces withdraw from affected areas.