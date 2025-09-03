Google Avoids Chrome Sale in Landmark Antitrust Ruling

Judge orders data sharing with rivals while allowing tech giant to keep browser

Google will not be forced to sell its Chrome browser but must share search data with competitors and end exclusive distribution contracts, a federal judge ruled Tuesday in a landmark antitrust case.

District Judge Amit Mehta ruled against breaking up Google but barred the company from making exclusive deals to make its search engine the default on phones and other devices, delivering a mixed outcome in the most significant U.S. antitrust case in decades.

Alphabet shares surged more than 8% in after-hours trading following the decision, which allows Google to retain its core products while imposing new restrictions on its business practices.

The ruling concludes a years-long legal battle that began when the Justice Department sued Google in 2020, alleging the company maintained an illegal monopoly in internet search. Google must make available certain search index data and user interaction data to competitors, though not advertising data.

Judge Mehta rejected the Justice Department’s most aggressive remedy proposals, determining that forcing Google to sell Chrome would be “a poor fit for this case.” The company also avoids having to divest its Android operating system, which powers most of the world’s smartphones.

However, Google faces significant operational changes. The company can no longer enter exclusive contracts for Google Search, Chrome, Google Assistant, or its Gemini AI app. Google can continue making payments to distribution partners for preloading or placement of its products, but these arrangements must be renegotiated annually and cannot be exclusive.

The decision affects lucrative partnerships that generated billions in revenue for Google. Court documents revealed the company paid more than $26 billion to Apple, Mozilla, and other firms in 2021 for default search placement across their devices and browsers.

“Today’s decision recognizes how much the industry has changed through the advent of AI, which is giving people so many more ways to find information,” Google said in a statement, positioning the ruling as validation of increased competition in the search market.

The tech giant had argued that breaking up its operations would render key services ineffective and that its market dominance reflects consumer preference for superior products rather than anticompetitive practices.

Critics argued the remedies don’t go far enough. DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg said the order “failed to force the changes necessary to address Google’s illegal behavior,” warning that consumers would continue suffering from reduced competition.

Wall Street analysts viewed the outcome favorably, noting that Google trades at a relatively modest price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8 times compared to other megacap technology stocks.

The ruling benefits smartphone manufacturers including Apple, Samsung, and Motorola, which will gain freedom to preload or promote alternative search engines, browsers, and AI assistants alongside Google’s offerings.

Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management called the decision “good news for big tech,” noting that Apple particularly benefits from requirements that Google renegotiate its search partnership annually.

Google’s legal challenges continue with a separate antitrust trial scheduled later this month focusing on the company’s advertising technology business, where the Justice Department seeks to force divestiture of significant adtech operations.

The search remedy case represents the first major antitrust victory against a technology giant since the Microsoft case two decades ago, establishing precedent for how regulators may address digital monopolies.

Market futures rose Tuesday evening, with Nasdaq 100 contracts gaining 0.6% and S&P 500 futures up 0.4% as investors welcomed the less severe outcome than initially feared.