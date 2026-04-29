AmCham Ghana and French Chamber Unite to Improve Investment Climate

The American Chamber of Commerce in Ghana (AmCham Ghana) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry France Ghana (CCI France Ghana) have agreed to deepen their collaboration through structured mechanisms for investment facilitation, policy advocacy, and private-sector coordination, following a high-level meeting in Accra.

Both institutions said they plan to formalise cooperation around joint business forums, chief executive roundtables, and targeted matchmaking initiatives designed to facilitate partnerships among Ghanaian, American, and French companies. The discussions centred on addressing persistent constraints within Ghana’s business environment, including regulatory bottlenecks, limited market access, and fragmented stakeholder engagement.

AmCham Ghana Chief Executive Officer Doris Kafui Afanyedey described the engagement as part of a shift toward delivering outcomes with direct and practical impact on member firms. She pointed to stronger coordination among international business groups as a pathway to more targeted advocacy and called for a unified voice in policy engagement with government to improve the investment climate and streamline interactions with public institutions.

CCI France Ghana, which represents over 145 companies operating across sectors including energy, logistics, agriculture, and mining, said it is seeking to expand cross-chamber partnerships to strengthen the value it offers members and deepen French corporate activity in Ghana. The chamber estimates French investment in the country at approximately €2.5 billion, supporting around 50,000 jobs.

Both chambers identified agribusiness, energy, and digital innovation as priority sectors for closer alignment in focused engagements. Stakeholders at the meeting also highlighted policy alignment and institutional efficiency as essential to sustaining foreign direct investment, with participants noting that improved private-sector coordination could enhance the predictability of government engagement for investors.

Tuesday’s meeting builds on earlier interactions between the two organisations, which have previously focused on advocacy, networking, and business support services. The move reflects a broader trend within Ghana’s private-sector landscape, where international chambers are increasingly pooling resources and coordinating positions as businesses navigate ongoing fiscal adjustments, regulatory reforms, and shifting global trade conditions.

With Ghana’s broader economic reset placing renewed emphasis on industrialisation, export diversification, and investment attraction, structured cross-chamber collaboration of this kind is gaining relevance as a mechanism for amplifying private-sector influence in the policymaking process.