Ghana’s Non-Traditional Exports Surge Past US$5bn in Structural Shift

Ghana’s non-traditional export sector has delivered its most compelling performance in years, crossing the $5 billion mark for the first time and offering the clearest evidence yet that the country’s long-stated ambition to move beyond raw commodity exports is beginning to translate into measurable economic results.

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) reported total non-traditional export (NTE) earnings of $5.0069 billion in 2025, a 30.7% increase over the $3.83 billion recorded in 2024. The sector contributed approximately 16% of Ghana’s total export earnings of $31.2 billion in the year, according to a statement from Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama read at the launch of the 2025 NTE Statistics Report in Accra on April 17.

GEPA Board Chairman Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw described the result as a historic milestone and pointed to the Accelerated Export Development Programme (AEDP) and the government’s 24-hour economy policy as key catalysts. “Ghana’s goal of achieving $10 billion in NTE earnings by 2030 is very achievable,” he said, framing the current trajectory as early validation of a deliberate industrial policy rather than a cyclical windfall.

The data suggests a genuine structural shift rather than a spike driven by a single commodity. Processed and semi-processed goods accounted for $3.09 billion, a 52.78% increase over 2024, and represented 83.47% of total NTE earnings. The top ten products alone generated $3.28 billion, up 53% from $2.15 billion in 2024.

Cocoa derivatives dominated the surge. Cocoa paste, the sector’s single largest contributor, generated $789.3 million, up 70.97% year-on-year. Cocoa butter rose 120.18% to $635.7 million, while cocoa powder climbed 112.97% to $233.8 million. Beyond cocoa, shea nuts grew 116.51% to $177.8 million, articles of plastics rose 37.8% to $275.4 million, and canned tuna grew 37.3% to $213.5 million. Cashew nuts added $297.6 million, supported by sustained global demand.

The geographic spread of the gains also tells a story of diversifying markets. Europe remained the largest destination, with the Netherlands importing $831.1 million, followed by the United Kingdom at $253.2 million and France at $231.2 million. Within Africa, the ECOWAS sub-region absorbed $767.8 million, with Togo the leading destination at $232 million. Burkina Faso, despite its political and security challenges, accounted for $532.2 million through trade with the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). North America recorded the fastest growth rate at 82.4%.

Not all sectors performed equally. Iron and steel slipped 1.59% to $316.5 million, an indicator of ongoing exposure to global price cycles and competitive pressure that policymakers will need to address in future industrial planning.

GEPA Chief Executive Francis Kojo Kwarteng Arthur used the launch to press for increased institutional support, calling on government to raise GEPA’s share of the import levy from 10% to 20%. He argued that generating over $5 billion with only 10% of the levy allocation demonstrates exceptional efficiency and justifies a larger investment. The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, led by Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, echoed the call, specifically highlighting the need for patient and well-structured capital tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the export value chain.

From a macroeconomic perspective, the BoG Governor noted the sector’s direct role in strengthening Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves, stabilising the cedi, and anchoring inflation. Higher-value processed exports generate stronger and more stable foreign exchange inflows than raw commodity shipments, reducing Ghana’s vulnerability to the price cycles that have historically destabilised its external position.

Sustaining the momentum, however, will require more than policy ambition. Reliable power supply, affordable financing and continued investment in infrastructure and quality standards compliance remain preconditions for the processing capacity that underpins the gains. Without consistent delivery on those fundamentals, the structural shift could stall before the $10 billion target comes within reach.