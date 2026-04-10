Amb. Yaghi Ibrahim, AU Agenda 2063 Assembly Ambassador for Sustainable African Industrialization & Infrastructure, has paid a courtesy visit to the High Commission of Malaysia, Accra.

During the visit, Amb. Ibrahim was warmly received by the Chargé d’Affaires a.i., with both sides engaging in meaningful discussions aimed at strengthening trade and industrial cooperation between Ghana and Malaysia. The meeting underscored a shared commitment to moving beyond diplomatic goodwill toward practical, results-driven economic collaboration.

Central to the discussions was the exploration of opportunities within the commodities sector, where both countries hold strong comparative advantages. The dialogue focused on enhancing value addition, improving trade flows, and identifying viable partnerships that can unlock new growth avenues for businesses in both nations.

Both parties emphasized the importance of translating longstanding bilateral relations into measurable economic outcomes. Key strategies considered included promoting investment, facilitating knowledge and technology exchange, and strengthening supply chain systems to support more efficient cross-border trade.

Amb. Ibrahim highlighted the critical role of international partnerships in advancing Africa’s industrialization agenda, noting that collaboration with Malaysia presents significant opportunities for capacity building and innovation in key sectors.

The engagement also reflects the increasing influence of private sector leadership in economic diplomacy, with Amb. Ibrahim bringing practical industry expertise into discussions that shape future trade and investment directions.

The meeting concluded on a positive and forward-looking note, with both sides expressing a strong interest in sustained engagement and the development of concrete initiatives that will drive mutual economic growth and strengthen Ghana–Malaysia relations.