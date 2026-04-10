British Council and My Runway Group launch Creative DNA Ghana Fashion Accelerator

The British Council and My Runway Group (MRG) today announce the official launch of the Creative DNA Ghana Fashion Accelerator 2026 — a landmark programme designed to accelerate the growth of Ghana’s most promising fashion, textile, and apparel entrepreneurs onto the global stage.

The programme, delivered across 16 intensive weeks from April to July 2026, will support 50 mid-career Ghanaian-based designers and fashion business owners through world-class training in brand identity, digital commerce, sustainability, investor readiness, and international market access. It culminates in a public showcase, UK buyer meetings, and a post-programme micro-grant opportunity for standout participants.

The Launch Mixer, held at the British Council in Accra, brought together 150 invited guests including institutional partners like Gideon Aryeequaye, the Executive Secretary of the Creative Arts Council (CAA), Ms Naomi Alabi esq, the Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Development Company, Samuel Gyedu Brefo, Director of Programs and Partnerships at British Council Ghana, George Adjebeng the Head of Innovation at Societe Generale, and Hannah Fitter, Regional Public Engagement Specialist at the US Department of State. The event also drew industry leaders like Stefania Manfreda, CEO of Elle Lokko, Sacha Okah, co-founder Viva Accra, and Ghanaian musician E.L. The media and the 50 selected programme participants were also present. The event signals a powerful new chapter in the UK–Ghana creative economy partnership.

Creative DNA Ghana is supported by the British Council Culture Connects programme, which supports cultural organisations, festivals, artists, and creatives between the countries of Sub-Saharan Africa and the UK to create art, build networks, collaborate, develop markets, and share artists’ work with audiences.

“Creative DNA Ghana is more than a training programme – it is a declaration that African creative talent belongs at the highest tables of the global industry. For thirteen years, My Runway Group has been building bridges between African talent and international opportunity. This programme, in partnership with the British Council, represents our most ambitious commitment yet to Ghana’s fashion future. We are proud to stand in Accra today and say: the world is ready for you.” Kofi Turkson | COO, My Runway Group

“The Creative DNA Ghana Fashion Accelerator 2026 marks an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to strengthening Ghana’s creative economy and deepening UK–Ghana cultural exchange. Delivered in partnership with My Runway Group, this programme brings together global expertise and local talent to equip Ghanaian fashion entrepreneurs with the tools, networks, and opportunities needed to compete internationally. We are proud to support a new generation of creatives whose work will shape Ghana’s cultural influence on the world stage”. Nii Doodoo Doodoo | Country Director, British Council, Ghana

About Creative DNA Ghana Fashion Accelerator

The Creative DNA Ghana Fashion Accelerator is a 16-week intensive business development programme for 50 selected mid-career fashion, textile, and apparel entrepreneurs based in Ghana. Running April to July 2026, the programme delivers expert-led training across ten core phases, including brand strategy, digital commerce, sustainability, policy and advocacy, investor readiness, and international market access.

Participants benefit from mentorship, facilitated industry connections, a public showcase event, meetings with UK-based buyers, and a post-programme micro-grant opportunity. The programme is delivered by My Runway Group in partnership with the British Council, with support from a wide network of Ghanaian and UK institutional partners.

About British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding, and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We work directly with individuals to help them gain the skills, confidence, and connections to transform their lives and shape a better world in partnership with the UK. We support them to build networks and explore creative ideas, to learn English, to get a high-quality education and to gain internationally recognized qualifications.

We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2021–22 we reached 650 million people.

Founded in 1934, we are a UK charity governed by Royal Charter and a UK public body.

About My Runway Group

My Runway Group (MRG) is a creative industries organisation with thirteen years of experience connecting African creative talent to global opportunities. MRG has built an internationally recognised track record through landmark partnerships and collaborations with the V&A, Somerset House, Cannes Lions, the Mayor of London, British Museum, and the British High Commission, among others.