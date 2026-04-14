Allotey Stops Erastus in Seven to Claim Fifth Career Title

Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey extended his unbeaten record to 14 wins from 14 outings on Friday night, stopping Namibia’s Jonas Erastus in the seventh round to claim the World Boxing Association (WBA) Africa Gold Super Flyweight title at a packed Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The 23-year-old headlined Legacy Rise Sports’ “The Rise Continues” showcase, maintaining his perfect rise with a commanding performance that effectively neutralised Erastus’ awkward, clinch-heavy tactics.

The night was not without adversity. A clash of heads in the third round opened a cut above Allotey’s eye, requiring attention from ringside physicians, yet the champion-elect remained composed and surgically focused throughout. Erastus lost a point in the sixth round for persistent holding, but that did little to alter the fight’s trajectory.

The end came when a visibly fatigued Erastus collapsed into the arms of referee Roger Barnor, who immediately waved off the contest and handed Allotey a technical knockout (TKO) victory.

The triumph is Allotey’s fifth title in 16 months as a professional, adding the WBA Africa Gold belt to his existing World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global, WBO Africa, and UBO Africa titles. Having already debuted in Ring Magazine’s top 10 pound-for-pound ratings, Allotey now edges closer to a world title shot across all four major sanctioning bodies.

Speaking after the fight, Allotey credited his corner and manager, coach Ofori Asare, saying his opponent was “a very good, awkward boxer” whose style posed unique challenges.

The sold-out arena included boxing legends Azumah Nelson and Joshua Clottey, Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams, football icon Asamoah Gyan, and Members of Parliament Edem Agbana and John Dumelo.

The supporting card delivered further silverware for Ghana. Ahmed Abdula secured a commanding unanimous decision of 99-91 across all three scorecards against Nigeria’s Obaro Eradajaye to claim the WBA Africa Cruiserweight title. Jerry Lartey delivered a technical masterclass to dethrone the previously unbeaten Sheriff Quaye and claim the WBA Africa Super Lightweight title, with judges scoring the bout 77-75, 80-72, and 79-73. John Laryea, nicknamed Expensive Boxer, stopped Tanzania’s Lazarus Namalambo to retain his WBA Africa Featherweight belt. UK-based Ghanaian female boxer Sedem Ama also successfully defended her WBA Africa title on the night.

The undercard produced mixed fortunes for the home contingent, with Dutch fighter Jursly Vargas stopping Ghana’s Isaac Dowuona in the first round via three knockdowns, while Belgium’s Ibrahima edged Godson Amuzu on a tight unanimous decision.

Veteran boxing consultant Yoofi Boham has tipped Allotey among a group of Ghanaian fighters capable of winning world titles within the next two years if properly managed.