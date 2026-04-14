Forson Tells African Fiscal Forum Ghana’s Recovery Is a Continental Blueprint

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson used a high-level platform at the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to present Ghana’s economic turnaround as a replicable model for African countries navigating fiscal crises.

Addressing the 13th African Fiscal Forum’s High-Level Roundtable on macro-fiscal developments and the outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa, Dr. Forson argued that Ghana’s experience over the past fifteen months shows that African economies can convert periods of acute instability into platforms for deep structural transformation.

The Spring Meetings, running from April 13 to 19, 2026, bring together finance ministers, central bank governors, development partners, and global investors to deliberate on economic priorities and strategies for sustainable growth.

Dr. Forson recalled that Ghana faced severe fiscal stress in 2022 and 2023, but said that a combination of bold policy decisions and sustained reforms since 2025 has restored macroeconomic stability and rebuilt the economy’s fundamentals. The data he presented to fellow African finance officials was striking. Real gross domestic product (GDP) growth reached 6 percent in 2025, up from 5.8 percent in 2024, while inflation fell sharply from 23.8 percent in 2024 to 5.8 percent last year, declining further to 3.2 percent as of March 2026.

The cedi’s recovery featured prominently in his remarks, with the currency appreciating by more than 40 percent against the US dollar in 2025 and continuing to strengthen into 2026. On the fiscal side, Ghana’s primary balance shifted from a deficit of 2.9 percent of GDP to a surplus of 2.6 percent of GDP in 2025, measured on a commitment basis and serving as the country’s fiscal anchor.

Debt consolidation has also advanced well ahead of schedule. Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio dropped from 61.8 percent to 45.3 percent by the end of 2025, a target the government had originally set for 2034. International reserves now cover 5.8 months of import needs, a level that reflects restored confidence among creditors and development partners.

Dr. Forson has consistently framed Ghana’s progress as a transition from stabilisation to growth, saying the country is now shifting its focus toward expansion after securing its economic foundations.

He told the forum that the gains reflect disciplined fiscal management and a deliberate strategy to anchor economic policy in credible institutions, a design intended to ensure sustainability beyond any single administration or external programme.

Ghana is on course to exit the IMF programme in August 2026, with the Spring Meetings presenting a vital opportunity to consolidate momentum and secure new partnerships.