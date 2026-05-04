All Six Akosombo Units Restored After Fire, PURC Confirms Grid Stabilising

Ghana’s power regulator has confirmed that all six hydroelectric generating units at the Akosombo Dam are fully operational and feeding into the national grid, marking the conclusion of emergency restoration work triggered by a fire that knocked out roughly a quarter of the country’s electricity supply eleven days ago.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) said in a regulatory update on Monday, May 4, that generation at the Akosombo facility has been fully restored, while system stabilisation work across the transmission and distribution network is continuing to normalise supply nationwide.

The fire broke out on April 23 at Ghana Grid Company Limited’s (GRIDCo) switchyard at Akosombo, destroying the switchyard control room along with all control, protection, monitoring and communication systems. The incident cut off the entire 1,020 megawatt installed capacity of the Akosombo Generating Station from the national grid, with the generating units remaining physically intact but unable to dispatch power without the pathway provided by the destroyed control room.

A joint Volta River Authority (VRA) and GRIDCo engineering team working around the clock brought the first unit back online within 48 hours and connected all six units to the grid within six days, completing the interim restoration effort on April 30, 2026, just seven days after the fire. Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor declared the mission accomplished in a statement on May 1, praising engineers and technical staff for their work under challenging conditions.

PURC’s Regulatory Oversight

PURC said it has deployed technical teams to conduct a preliminary site inspection and assess the full impact of the incident. It is actively monitoring recovery efforts by the VRA, GRIDCo, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) as they work to fully normalise distribution across affected regions.

“The Commission is actively monitoring the process to ensure that the overall impact of the situation is minimised,” PURC said, adding that it will exercise its regulatory powers to ensure utilities adhere to quality-of-service benchmarks.

Beyond the immediate recovery, the regulator said it is also overseeing wider infrastructure work, including transformer replacement programmes in both northern and southern zones, the continued rollout of ECG’s smart meter programme, and franchise model reforms aimed at reducing commercial losses and improving revenue collection.

Engineers and analysts noted that delays in restoring the Akosombo units would also have risked shutting down the Kpong Generating Station, which relies on regulated water releases from Akosombo, potentially resulting in an additional loss of 160 megawatts of installed capacity.

PURC acknowledged public frustration over recent outages, noting that some disruptions reflect necessary repair and upgrade work rather than generation failures, and encouraged consumers to report unresolved power outages, billing discrepancies and service complaints through its regional offices and digital platforms.