Accra to Host Global Reparatory Justice Summit in June

Ghana will bring together heads of state, foreign ministers, legal experts and diaspora representatives in Accra next month for a three-day high-level conference on reparatory justice, positioning the country at the centre of international efforts to convert a landmark United Nations resolution on trans-Atlantic slavery into binding global policy.

The High-Level Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice is scheduled for June 17 to 19, 2026, and will be convened under the auspices of President John Dramani Mahama, who also serves as the African Union’s (AU) Champion for Reparations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the conference on Monday, describing it as a strategic follow-up to United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution A/RES/80/250, adopted on March 25, 2026, which formally declared the trans-Atlantic trafficking and enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity. The resolution was backed by 123 UN member states.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the conference aims to move beyond the symbolic significance of the UN vote toward actionable frameworks, including policy coordination, institutional mechanisms and sustained multilateral engagement on reparatory justice.

What the Conference Will Address

Deliberations will centre on translating the UNGA resolution into a coherent global framework, with an expected outcome document outlining recommendations and forward-looking actions for both continental and international implementation. Key thematic areas include legal pathways for reparations, the restitution of cultural heritage, institutional accountability mechanisms and regulatory reforms across relevant jurisdictions.

A preparatory meeting of senior officials and technical experts will precede the main high-level segment, which will feature thematic discussions and interactive exchanges among participating delegations.

The conference will also serve as a platform to deepen engagement between African governments, the diaspora and international partners, whose combined support is viewed as critical to advancing reparations within global institutions. Plans for sustained international engagement beyond the Accra summit include a high-level side event during the 81st session of the UNGA, a diaspora homecoming and resettlement initiative later in 2026, and efforts to establish a transatlantic slave museum on African soil.

Juneteenth Commemoration at Christiansborg Castle

A centrepiece of the conference will be a Juneteenth commemoration at Christiansborg Castle, also known as Osu Castle, a site directly tied to the history of the trans-Atlantic slave trade. The event is described as a first-of-its-kind joint observance with African diaspora communities in the United States, intended to anchor the policy discussions in historical memory and reinforce the themes of remembrance, recognition and justice.

Diplomatic Backing Builds

Members of the diplomatic corps in Accra have expressed broad support for Ghana’s leadership on reparatory justice, with France’s ambassador indicating openness to participate in the upcoming conference. Minister Ablakwa has stressed that Ghana’s proposed coalition remains open to all UN member states regardless of how they voted on the resolution, framing the initiative as a consensus-building exercise rather than a confrontation between the Global North and South.

The outcomes from the Accra conference are expected to shape the direction of subsequent negotiations at both the AU and UN levels as the reparations agenda moves from declaration to implementation.