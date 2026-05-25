AIMS Ghana Trains 500 Teachers in Mathematics Education

More than 500 teachers gathered at the University of Ghana for the 4th edition of the Helping Teachers Teach Mathematics Conference, co-organised by the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) Ghana and the Centre for Education in Mathematics and Computing at the University of Waterloo in Canada.

The 2026 conference ran under the theme “Bridging the Gap: Strengthening Africa’s Mathematics Classrooms Through Resilience, Innovation and Hope,” bringing together educators, researchers, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) advocates, and mathematics specialists from Ghana and across the world to exchange ideas and explore new teaching approaches that can be deployed directly in classrooms.

Dr. Prince K. Osei, Centre President of AIMS Ghana, underscored the urgent need to improve mathematics learning outcomes across the continent and reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to equipping educators with innovative, learner-centred practices capable of creating lasting impact in classrooms.

Representing Mrs. Olivia Serwaa Opare, Director of STEM Education at the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mr. Ken Abitey of the National STEM Resource Unit addressed participants on the importance of resilience, collaboration, and innovation in transforming mathematics teaching across Africa. “Mathematics continues to be one of the most powerful foundations for national development,” he told the gathering.

The conference featured a broad lineup of Ghanaian and international facilitators. Local contributors included Prof. Elsie Kaufmann, Dr. Bernard Oduoku Bainson, and Prof. Joseph Ansong, while international speakers included Prof. Judith Ann Koeller, Dr. David Stern, Carly Zinuik, and Prof. Jen Nelson.

Mathematics Professor Bruce Bayly led participants through geometry using hands-on tools including drawn triangles and shaped balloons, demonstrating how creative, physical methods can make abstract concepts more accessible and memorable in classroom settings. A dedicated session titled “Mɛtumi Ayɛ Maths: Building Confidence in Every Classroom” explored strategies for creating inclusive learning environments where students of all levels feel capable of succeeding in mathematics.

Participants said the conference left them equipped with practical strategies and renewed energy to strengthen mathematics teaching and learning in their respective schools and communities across Africa.