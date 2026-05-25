Afoko Unveils 3R Agenda to Revive NPP

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman Paul Afoko has called on the party’s Minority Caucus in Parliament to lead the effort to restore internal unity and return the NPP to government, unveiling a structured recovery framework he calls the 3R Agenda.

Afoko presented the initiative at a closed-door meeting with NPP Minority Members of Parliament, outlining a three-point framework anchored on Reuniting, Rebuilding, and Recapturing. He framed it as a deliberate response to the divisions that have weakened the party since its exit from government and as a roadmap to rebuild credibility with voters.

“We need to get our party back into winning ways,” he said, adding that recent developments had compelled him to step out of a quieter, behind-the-scenes role and take a more public position in the party’s recovery effort.

Afoko argued that Minority MPs carry a dual responsibility as legislators and as unifying figures within the NPP. He warned that without a concerted push to rebuild internal cohesion, the objective of returning to power would remain beyond reach regardless of the party’s electoral history.

Drawing on his tenure as National Chairman, Afoko pointed to the NPP’s 2014 presidential primaries as a reference point for internal discipline. Every candidate accepted the outcome without breaking away to contest independently, he noted, adding that figures including Sammy Awuku could speak to the level of organisation achieved during that period.

The three pillars of the agenda each carry a specific mandate. Reuniting requires healing factional wounds and restoring trust across party groupings. Rebuilding calls for strengthening party structures from polling station level through to the national executive. Recapturing focuses on re-engaging the grassroots base and presenting a credible, united front to the broader Ghanaian electorate.

Afoko acknowledged that the party’s support base had eroded in recent years, pointing to periods in government when competition for appointments had deepened internal divisions. He argued, however, that the NPP has historically outperformed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in vote percentages even while in opposition, and that the base remains recoverable with the right leadership posture.

He closed by urging party members to move past internal rivalries and focus on the primary objective: winning back the confidence of Ghanaians and returning to government to deliver on development commitments.