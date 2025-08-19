Aid Worker Deaths Spike as Global Conflicts Intensify

The International Organization for Migration is demanding urgent political action to stop the rising violence against humanitarian workers.

The plea comes on World Humanitarian Day as new data reveals this year is on track to be one of the deadliest on record for aid personnel. These attacks are silencing vital assistance for millions of people who depend on it for survival.

According to UN coordination officials, 383 humanitarians were killed last year. The grim trend has continued into 2025, with 265 aid workers already killed by mid-August.

At least two hundred more have been wounded, kidnapped, or detained. This surge in violence is occurring as global displacement reaches catastrophic levels, leaving record numbers of people reliant on external help.

IOM Director General Amy Pope condemned the widespread impunity for these crimes. She noted that convoys are attacked, facilities are damaged, and aid corridors are deliberately cut off. When humanitarians are forced to pull back, it is the most vulnerable communities who suffer the consequences without access to food, medicine, or safety.

The organization is calling on all member states to use their political influence to enforce international humanitarian law. This law explicitly grants protection to both civilians and those who try to help them. Pope said the world must honor the sacrifice of aid workers by doing far more to ensure their safety now and in the future.